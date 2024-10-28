Iran approves Narges Mohammadi's treatment in hospital after Nobel Peace Prize laureate's health deteriorates

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARGESFND Activist Narges Mohammadi

Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was hospitalised after almost nine weeks of falling sick in Iran. A group campaigning for the activist said Iranian authorities have allowed Mohammadi to be hospitalised for her treatment.

"Mohammadi must be granted a medical furlough to receive comprehensive treatment for multiple conditions. It said that just transferring her to the hospital will not address the severe health issues caused by months of neglect and deprivation," the Free Narges Coalition said in a statement on Sunday.

Who is Narges Mohammadi?

Mohammadi, who is the 19th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize and the second Iranian woman after human rights activist Shirin Ebadi in 2003 is being held at Iran's notorious Evin Prison, which houses political prisoners and those with Western ties. She already had been serving a 30-month sentence, to which 15 more months were added in January.

On Saturday, Iranian authorities issued an additional six-month sentence against her after she protested the execution of another political prisoner in the women's ward of Evin Prison on August 6.

She suffers from heart disease, and according to her medical report issued in September, the main artery of her heart has again developed a serious complication.

The coalition said that they continue to demand the unconditional release of Mohammadi and her full access to medical care.

Mohammadi, 52, has kept up her activism despite numerous arrests by Iranian authorities and years behind bars.

(With AP inputs)

