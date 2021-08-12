Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM. International Youth Day 2021: Theme, history and relevance

International Youth Day 2021, International Youth Day 2021 Theme: International Youth Day is observed on August 12 every year and people celebrate it with full fervour. In the year 1999, the United Nations (UN) decided to commemorate International Youth Day every year on August 12 which was based on a recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon to the UN General Assembly.

This day is celebrated through various events, awareness campaigns and concerts to bring to notice the socio-economic and socio-political issues that the youth in every nation face. On this day, governments and citizens across the world come together to recognise and bring attention to the problems usually faced by the youth.

International Youth Day 2021 Theme

Each year, UN decides a theme that is relevant to all global communities and citizens. This year's theme is "Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health".

According to the United Nations, this year's theme highlights the crucial need for "inclusive support mechanisms that ensure youth continue to amplify efforts collectively and individually to restore the planet and protect life while integrating biodiversity in the transformation of food systems."

International Youth Day History

The 1st International Youth Day was celebrated in 1999. This year, the day will be celebrated by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in association with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Major Group for Children and Youth.

Also Read: Indian archers break two world records at World Archery Youth Championship

Latest World News