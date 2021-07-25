PM Modi to address 79th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address 79th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday. This will be the 79th edition of the programme. On today's programme, the prime minister is likely to address the nation on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier on June 27, during the 78th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Modi had said players taking part in the Tokyo Olympics have struggled to get to where they are and advised citizens to not pressurise the players knowingly or unknowingly. He had also said citizens should support the players with an open mind and encourage them. He also paid a tribute to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who succumbed to COVID-19 on June 19.

'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme generated over Rs 30.80 crore revenue since 2014: Govt

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was last week informed that 'Mann Ki Baat' has fetched over Rs 30.80 crore as revenue since it began in 2014, with the highest of over Rs 10.64 crore earned in 2017-18.

"Prasar Bharati has broadcast 78 episodes of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme till date on its All India Radio and Doordarshan network and also on the social media platform," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

This programme is also broadcast by approximately 91 private satellite TV channels on Cable and DTH platforms across the country, he said.

According to data shared by the ministry in its reply, the programme fetched Rs 1.16 crore as revenue in 2014-15, Rs 2.81 crore in 2015-16, over Rs 5.14 crore in 2016-17 and over Rs 10.64 crore in 2017-18.

It generated Rs 7.47 crore revenue in 2018-19, Rs 2.56 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 1.02 crore in 2020-21.

"As India's most popular televised radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat' has substantial audience following," the minister said.

