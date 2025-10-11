International Day of Girl Child: A look at key government schemes for girls in India India has introduced several welfare schemes to support girls from birth through education and into adulthood, addressing deep-rooted gender inequalities through focused interventions.

New Delhi:

The International Day of the Girl Child, observed every year on October 11, sheds light on the importance of empowering girls and ensuring gender equality. India, acknowledging the unique challenges faced by girls, has implemented several schemes aimed at improving education, health, and financial security for the girl child. This article explores the major government programs designed to uplift and support girls across the country.

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP)

Launched in 2015 in Haryana, the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme is one of India’s flagship programs to curb gender-based discrimination and promote education for girls. It focuses on improving the Child Sex Ratio (CSR), preventing gender-selective abortions, and supporting girls' education and empowerment.

Objectives:

– Prevent gender-biased sex selection

– Ensure survival, protection, and education of the girl child

– Promote gender equality and challenge stereotypes

Eligibility:

– Girls under 10 years of age

– A Sukanya Samriddhi Account must be opened

– The girl must be born in India and reside in the country

CBSE Udaan Scheme

This scheme by CBSE and the Ministry of Human Resource Development aims to support girl students in pursuing higher education in science and engineering streams by offering free resources and mentorship.

Key Features:

– Free study material and virtual classes

– Mentoring and career guidance

– Progress monitoring through digital platforms

Eligibility:

– Minimum 70% average marks in Class 10

– At least 80% in Science and Mathematics

– GPA of 8 or 9 in Math and Science

Balika Samriddhi Yojana

Aimed at uplifting girls from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, this scheme provides both a birth incentive and annual scholarships to encourage school enrollment and delay early marriages.

Key Benefits:

– Birth grant for girl children

– Annual scholarship of Rs. 300–1000 during school years

– Final maturity amount accessible after turning 18

Eligibility:

– Girl child from a BPL family

– Born on or after August 15, 1997

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

This small-deposit scheme helps parents save for their daughters' education and marriage. It offers high interest rates and tax benefits.

Scheme Details:

– Account can be opened in a post office or bank

– Operates until the girl turns 21 or gets married after 18

– Tax deductions available under Section 80C

Eligibility:

– Girl child aged 10 years or below

– Indian residents only

Ladli Scheme and Kanya Kosh (Haryana)

Launched in response to Haryana’s low sex ratio, these schemes offer financial incentives for families with girl children to promote education and discourage gender discrimination.

Ladli Scheme:

– Rs. 5000 annually for five years to families with a second girl child

Kanya Kosh:

– Rs. 21,000 deposited at birth of the first girl child

– Matures to Rs. 1 lakh when the girl turns 18

Eligibility:

– Girl child must be born on or after August 30, 2005

National Scheme of Incentive for the Girls of Secondary Education

This central government scheme supports girls from underprivileged backgrounds to continue their education after Class 8.

Key Features:

– Fixed deposit of Rs. 3000 for eligible girls

– Withdrawable after age 18 upon passing Class 10

Eligibility:

– Unmarried girls below 16

– Passed Class 8 and enrolled in Class 9

– Studying in government or aided schools

Ladli Laxmi Yojana (Madhya Pradesh)

A state initiative to promote the welfare of girls and reduce child marriage by incentivizing education and delaying marriage.

Monetary Benefits:

– National Saving Certificates worth Rs. 30,000 over 5 years

– Rs. 2000 on admission to Class 6, Rs. 4000 in Class 9

– Lump sum paid at 21 years, provided the girl is unmarried

Eligibility:

– Parents must be residents of Madhya Pradesh

– Child must remain unmarried till at least 18

– Valid for only one girl per BPL family