Afghan teen Nila Ibrahimi wins International Children’s Peace Prize 2024 | Read her daring journey

Image Source : INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN'S PEACE PRIZE Nila Ibrahimi

Nila Ibrahimi, a 17-year-old won the prestigious International Children’s Peace Prize for her extraordinary efforts in promoting singing after the Taliban-led government came into power. Nila beat off stiff competition from 165 nominees from 47 countries across the world and was acknowledged after spearheading a singing protest movement in her home country while continuing to inspire other Afghan girls to assert their rights and stand up to the injustices they face via public speaking and advocacy at global events.

This is a developing news. More details will be added.