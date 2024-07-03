Indonesian mother, who goes out to bring medicines for her ailing son, swallowed by giant python

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

In a scary incident, a 36-year-old woman in Indonesia, who went to purchase medicines for her ailing son, was found inside the belly of a giant python. The incident, according to local media reports, happened on July 2 when Siriati went to purchase drugs for her son. When she did not return home, her husband along with the villagers launched a search operation.

The media report said her husband Adiansa, 30, found her slippers and pants on the ground about 500m from their house in Siteba village, South Sulawesi province.

What happened when villagers found the python?

This triggered speculations about whether the woman faced any reptile attack. After hours of searching, they found a giant python (probably 16 ft) with an inflated belly. "Shortly after that, he spotted a snake, about 10m from the path. The snake was still alive,” local police chief Idul, who like many Indonesians has one name, told the news agency AFP.

Village secretary Iyang told AFP that Mr Adiansa became suspicious after he noticed the python’s “very large” belly. Subsequently, the villagers cut its stomach where they found the body of Siriati.

Snake attacks in Indonesia

It is worth mentioning instances of such events are extremely rare, yet in recent years, multiple individuals have been consumed by pythons. In June, a woman was discovered deceased inside the digestive tract of a reticulated python in another district of South Sulawesi. In 2023, residents of a province killed an 8-meter python after it was found strangling and consuming a farmer in a village. Similarly, in 2018, a 54-year-old woman was found dead inside a 7-meter python in Muna town, South-east Sulawesi. The preceding year, a farmer from West Sulawesi disappeared and was later found inside a 4-meter python at an oil palm plantation.

