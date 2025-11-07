Indonesia: Multiple explosions at mosque rock Jakarta; over 50 injured | Updates Indonesia blast: Locals said that a couple of blasts took place during Friday prayers at the mosque at SMA 27, which is a state high school within a navy compound in the Kelapa Gading neighbourhood in Jakarta.

Jakarta:

At least 54 people, mostly students, were injured after multiple explosions took place at a mosque inside a high school during Friday prayers in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, said officials. Though most of the students suffered minor injuries, they were shifted to a local hospital.

Locals said that a couple of blasts took place during Friday prayers at the mosque at SMA 27, which is a state high school within a navy compound in the Kelapa Gading neighbourhood in Jakarta.

Police recover toy gun, toy rifles

It is not known what caused the blast, said Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri, while adding that officials have launched a probe. He also said that an anti-bomb squad has been deployed at the mosque, which has recovered some a toy gun and toy rifles from the scene.

"Police are still investigating the scene to determine the cause of the blasts," The Associated Press quoted Suheri as saying. "Let the authorities work first... We will convey whatever the results are to the public."

10 killed in explosion at Indonesian shipyard

The incident comes days after a fire and an explosion took place on a crude palm oil tanker at a shipyard on Indonesia's Batam Island on October 15. It had claimed the lives of at least 10 people and injured 21 others.

According to officials, the fire broke out inside the ship's gas tank while a repair work was being held, leading to an explosion. "It (the fire) was followed by a powerful blast that prompted other workers to flee in panic," Riau Islands Provincial Police Chief Asep Safrudin had said.

Also Read - Strong earthquake jolts Indonesia's Sulawesi Island, 6.2 on Richter scale, no tsunami alert