Strong earthquake jolts Indonesia's Sulawesi Island, 6.2 on Richter scale, no Tsunami alert Indonesia lies strategically between the Asian and Australian continents along the boundary of the Pacific Ocean. This area forms part of the well-known “Ring of Fire,” a major seismic zone responsible for around 90 percent of global earthquakes and nearly three-quarters of all volcanic eruptions.

Jakarta:

A powerful earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island on Wednesday (November 5), causing widespread panic among residents. According to the country’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), the quake measured 6.2 on the Richter scale. The agency confirmed there was no risk of a tsunami following the tremors. As of now, no casualties or major damage have been reported.

Panic grips residents after early morning tremors

The earthquake jolted parts of Sulawesi before dawn, prompting people to rush out of their homes in fear. Although the tremors were intense and lasted several seconds, local authorities said the region’s infrastructure appeared to have withstood the seismic shock well. Emergency response teams were deployed to assess the situation and monitor any potential aftershocks.

Why Indonesia is prone to Earthquakes?

Indonesia sits between the Asian and Australian continents, right along the Pacific Ocean’s edge. This region is part of the infamous “Ring of Fire,” a vast seismic belt where nearly 90 percent of the world’s earthquakes and about 75 percent of all volcanic eruptions occur. Being in this geologically active zone, Indonesia experiences constant tectonic shifts beneath its surface.

With over 270 million people, many living in coastal and island regions, the country’s population is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of major quakes and tsunamis.

A hotspot of tectonic activity

Indonesia lies at the intersection of several massive tectonic plates, including the Indo-Australian Plate, the Eurasian Plate, and the Pacific Plate. When these plates collide or slide past one another, the friction and pressure cause the earth to shake. This continuous movement turns Indonesia into one of the most earthquake-sensitive regions in the world.

Threat of Tsunamis

Because Indonesia is made up mostly of islands surrounded by ocean, undersea earthquakes often bring the risk of tsunamis. When an earthquake strikes deep below the sea, it can displace vast amounts of water, sending massive waves toward the shore. The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami remains the deadliest example, killing hundreds of thousands, particularly in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

In this latest incident, BMKG has assured that no tsunami threat exists. Authorities have nevertheless advised residents along coastal zones to stay alert.

Land of volcanoes

Often called the “Land of Volcanoes,” Indonesia is home to about 130 active volcanoes- the most in the world. Volcanic activity often triggers earthquakes as shifts in magma release pressure within the Earth’s crust. Many of Indonesia’s quakes are minor and go unnoticed, but some reach magnitudes above 7.0, causing serious destruction. The combination of active volcanoes, densely populated coastal zones, and multiple tectonic fault lines makes Indonesia one of the most disaster-prone countries globally.

Experts continue to monitor seismic activity across the Indonesian archipelago, emphasising the need for preparedness and public awareness. While the latest earthquake has not caused major destruction, it serves as another reminder of the constant geological turbulence that shapes life in Indonesia.