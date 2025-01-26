Republic Day 2025: Indonesia to create history as its contingent to be in lead of parade at Kartavya Path

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Republic Day parade

On India's 76th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path, a marching contingent and band from Indonesia will lead the parade for the first time, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday. It will be the first time that India will have a contingent from Indonesia marching on Republic Day. For Indonesia also, it will be for the first time ever that a military band and a military contingent will participate in a parade abroad, anywhere. The Indonesian contingent will march on the Kartavya Path with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gracing the event as the chief guest.

In its briefing on Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's visit to India, the MEA underscored India's importance in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision, as it called the visit both "timely" and "important," with extensive discussions covering a wide range of issues.

Here's what the MEA said on Indonesian President's visit

Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaideep Mazumdar said, "Tomorrow, the President (of Indonesia) will witness the Republic Day parade as a chief guest. One remarkable feature of this Republic Day parade is that a marching contingent and a band from Indonesia will be at the lead of our parade. This is not only the first time that we are having a contingent from Indonesia marching on Republic Day, but for Indonesia, it is the first time ever that a military band and a military contingent have participated in a parade abroad, anywhere."

Indonesian President Subianto is on his first state visit to India after assuming office in October 2024. In its briefing, the MEA said that the Indonesian President is accompanied by a high-powered delegation of six cabinet ministers, senior officials, and a large business delegation.

India, Indonesia reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties

Subianto and PM Modi held bilateral discussions on Saturday as both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a focus on sectors like defence, security, the maritime domain, economic ties, and people-to-people connections.

After wide-ranging talks between PM Modi and visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, India and Indonesia have signed five pacts providing for cooperation in areas of health, traditional medicine, maritime security, culture and digital space.

