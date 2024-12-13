Chaos at Istanbul Airport: IndiGo flights delayed more than 26 hours, 400 passengers fume | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

Istanbul: Frustrated IndiGo passengers took to social media to criticise the airline after their flights to New Delhi and Mumbai from Istanbul Airport in Turkey were reportedly delayed for 26 hours. Stranded in freezing conditions, passengers alleged they were not provided with accommodation or food. Several posts also accused Turkish Airlines staff of being rude to the approximately 400 affected travellers and claimed IndiGo failed to manage the situation professionally. At the time of reporting the incident, the temperature in Istanbul is 7 degrees Celsius.

A traveller from Istanbul to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport shared on social media that their IndiGo flight, originally set to depart at 8:15 PM, was first postponed to 11 PM and then rescheduled to 10 AM the following day. The delay left passengers frustrated, especially as IndiGo reportedly failed to communicate the changes directly.

Passengers fume

"@IndiGo6E Turkish Airlines staff misbehaving with all passengers. No one from Indigo here yet. Shameful. Stuck at the airport for more than 26hrs, waiting for Istanbul to Delhi flight," a social media user wrote.

"Hey @IndiGo6E, your handling of flight 6E0018 from Istanbul to Mumbai on Dec 12 has been a disaster. Scheduled to depart at 8:15 PM, it was delayed to 11 PM on the same day. Fine, we waited. Then it was shockingly pushed to 10 AM the next day. What’s going on?' a passenger wrote on X.

"To make matters worse, NO ONE from Indigo was present at the gate to explain the situation. The news came from Turkish Airlines crew, and there was no formal announcement—just complete chaos. No alternative flights were offered, no proper communication was made, and to top it all off—no plans for reparations were shared. How do you expect passengers to trust your airline after such an appalling experience?" he added.

India TV has contacted the airlines for the details. However, as of writing this article, the airline hasn't responded to e-mails.

Second incident in past five months

Earlier in July, the IndiGo passengers had encountered with same incident at Istanbul Airport after the flight was delayed by more than 12 hours. IndiGo regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the delay. The flight has taken off from Istanbul. A passenger informed that after they argued with the airline staff, more security personnel were called to the airport but they still have no clarity on when they will fly back.

