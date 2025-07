Delhi-Goa Indigo flight suffers engine failure, makes emergency landing in Mumbai Delhi-Goa Indigo flight suffers engine failure, makes emergency landing in Mumbai.

Mumbai:

A Goa-bound IndiGo flight 6E6271, departing from Delhi, made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Wednesday after one of its engines reportedly failed mid-air. The pilot, acting as a precautionary measure, raised an alarm and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai, where it landed safely under full emergency protocol.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited...