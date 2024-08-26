PM Modi speaks to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, takes stock of progress in bilateral relations

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PM Narendra Modi with his Australia counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney last year.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese as the two leaders took stock of their bilateral relations and cooperation in several forums, including Quad. In a post on X on Monday, Modi said, "Delighted to speak to my friend @AlboMP. We took stock of progress in our bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad."

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US, and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

