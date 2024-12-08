20-year-old Indian-origin shot dead in Canada, CCTV footage of attack emerges

Follow us on Image Source : X/OYECANADAA Harshandeep Singh

Indian shot dead in Canada: A 20-year-old Indian-origin Harshandeep Singh, who was working as a security guard, was shot dead in an apartment in Canada's Edmonton on Friday. Two suspects Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both aged 30, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, Edmonton police said Saturday.

What did police say?

According to CBC News Canada, Edmonton Police reached an apartment building located at the corner of 106th Street and 107th Avenue, in the Central McDougall neighbourhood at around 12:30 am on Friday, after receiving a call about a gunshot inside the building. Singh's body was found near the stairwell by the police and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"On Friday, December 6, at approximately 12.30 am, patrol officers responded to a report of a gunshot inside an apartment building in the area of 106 Street and 107 Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 20-year-old male security guard Harshandeep Singh in a stairwell and immediately conducted first aid. EMS (Emergency Medical Services) responded, treated and transported him to hospital where he was declared deceased (sic)," Edmonton police said.

"The EPS doesn't typically release the name of a deceased individual unless the death has been confirmed to be a homicide," EPS Homicide Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey said in a press release. "However, in this instance, we are releasing his name for an investigative purpose and in an effort to alleviate public safety concerns in relation to Mr Singh's unfortunate death."

CCTV footage of attack emerges

A purported CCTV video of the incident allegedly shows a member of the three-person gang pushing Singh down the stairs and shooting him from behind. However, the police have yet to verify the authenticity of the video.

The accused, Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Singh's death, the police said. Investigators believe Rain and Saulteaux are the only suspects. The police also recovered a weapon during their arrests. Homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

An autopsy, which police said is scheduled for Monday, would determine whether the manner of death is homicide.

