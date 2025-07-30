Indian-origin man shouts 'death to Trump' on UK flight; arrested | Watch The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, in which the man, identified as Abhay Nayak, could be seen shouting, "death to America", "death to Trump", and "Allahu Akbar".

London:

A 41-year-old Indian origin man was arrested on July 27 for allegedly causing chaos on a flight that was travelling from Luton Airport in London to Glasgow. The EasyJet flight was even forced to make an emergency landing after the man, identified as Abhay Devdas Nayak, threatened to bomb the plane.

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, in which Nayak could be seen shouting, "death to America", "death to Trump", and "Allahu Akbar". In the video, it could be seen that Nayak was tackled to the floor by a couple of co-passengers.

Nayak produced at Paisley Sheriff Court

On Monday, Nayak - who is from Luton in Bedfordshire near London - was produced at the Paisley Sheriff Court. He has been remanded to judicial custody until a court appearance next week.

As per the police, he does not face any terrorism charges, but he will be charged under the Air Navigation Order of the United Kingdom (UK). One of the charges relates to a person recklessly or negligently acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft, or any person in an aircraft.

"We were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance on a flight arriving into Glasgow around 8:20 am on Sunday, 27 July, 2025," the Scotland Police said in a statement, as reported by news agency PTI.

"We believe the incident to be contained and that nobody else was involved. We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter-terrorism officers," the statement read.

EasyJet says Nayak was removed due to his 'behaviour'

In a statement, EasyJet said that Nayak was "removed" from the flight due to his behaviour. "We can confirm that a passenger was removed by police due to disruptive behaviour, and we are assisting authorities with their enquiries," the EasyJet said in a statement.