Indian-origin Delta pilot arrested in San Francisco minutes after landing, charged with child sex abuse Indian-origin Delta Airlines pilot Rustam Bhagwagar was arrested inside the cockpit at San Francisco International Airport just 10 minutes after landing a flight from Minneapolis. The 34-year-old is accused of sexually abusing a child under 10 in an April case.

New Delhi:

In a startling incident at San Francisco International Airport, a Delta Airlines pilot of Indian origin was arrested just 10 minutes after landing a commercial flight on Sunday morning, the USA Today reported. The pilot, identified as 34-year-old Rustam Bhagwagar, faces serious charges of child sexual abuse.

Arrest carried out inside cockpit

According to USA Today, agents from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) boarded Delta flight 2809, a Boeing 757-300 arriving from Minneapolis, shortly after it landed. The arrest was made while passengers were still preparing to disembark. Eyewitnesses said at least 10 DHS agents rushed into the aircraft and entered the cockpit before escorting Bhagwagar out in custody.

Pilot accused in April case involving minor

Officials confirmed that Bhagwagar’s arrest is linked to allegations of sexual abuse of a child under 10 years of age dating back to April. The charges were brought after a detailed investigation by local and federal authorities.

Delta suspends pilot, issues statement

Delta Airlines said it was “shocked” by the incident and has suspended the pilot with immediate effect. “Delta has zero tolerance for illegal activity and is fully cooperating with law enforcement,” the airline said in a statement.

Co-pilot unaware of arrest plan

Bhagwagar’s co-pilot expressed surprise over the arrest, stating that he had no prior knowledge of the operation. Officials reportedly chose not to inform the co-pilot in advance, fearing a possible tip-off to the suspect. Authorities said the arrest was carefully planned to ensure Bhagwagar had no opportunity to escape.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further legal proceedings are expected.