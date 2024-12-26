20 Years of Indian Ocean tsunami: Read the inspiring story of ‘Baby 81’ who was pulled out of rubble

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Jayarasa Abilash, popularly known as 'Baby 81," naps in the arms of his mother, Jenita, as his father, Murugupillai, helps make him comfortable during a photo opportunity in New York.

Two decades after the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004, the boy known as “Baby 81” is now pursuing a dream of higher education at the age of 20. He was pulled from the mud as an infant and reunited with his parents after an emotional court battle, Jayarasa Abilash became a determined young man, his story continuing to inspire hope and resilience.

The tsunami, one of the worst natural disasters in modern history, killed more than 35,000 people in Sri Lanka alone. In the midst of this tragedy, Abilash’s survival and reunion with his family became a beacon of hope for families torn apart by the devastation.

Lost and found in the aftermath

When the tsunami hit, the 2-month-old baby was taken from her home in eastern Sri Lanka and was later found by a rescuer covered in mud and far from where he lived. At the hospital, he was listed as patient number 81 on the admissions register, earning him the name “Baby 81.”

His father, Murugupillai Jayarasa, searched for his family for days, wearing nothing but shorts. He finally found his wife and mother, but their infant son was missing.

Image Source : APJayarasa Abilash, right, known as Baby 81 after he was swept away by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, shares a light moment with his father Murugupillai at his residence in Kurukkalmadam, Sri Lanka.

A nurse who initially took the baby heard about the family’s life and returned him. But complications arose when nine other families claimed the child as their own, prompting the hospital to hold the baby until legal proof of parentage could be obtained.

A court battle and DNA testing

The case went to court, where the judge ordered a DNA test—a unique procedure in Sri Lanka at the time. Despite their initial claims, none of the other nine families took legal action, prompting the Jayarasa to undergo DNA testing. The results confirmed their parentage, reuniting them with their son.

Image Source : APJenita Jayarasa, left, the mother claimant of the infant dubbed "Baby 81" holds the child and father claimant Murugupillai Jayarasa, center, shouts as a doctor, center, tries to prevent them from taking the infant, inside a ward at a hospital in Kalmunai.

The family’s story gained international attention, even leading to an invitation to the United States for an interview.

Life after the tsunami

Today, Abilash is preparing for his final high school exams and dreaming of studying IT at university. Although he grew up hearing about his miraculous salvation, the nickname “Baby 81” embarrassed him during his school years, especially on the anniversary of the tsunami.

Image Source : APJayarasa Abilash, known as Baby 81 after he was swept away by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, stands in front of a monument built in memory of tsunami victims outside his residence with his father Murugupillai in Kurukkalmadam, Sri Lanka.

However, his father encouraged him to accept his unique situation. “You are the only one in the world with this name,” he would tell her. As Abilash grew older, he came to terms with his identity, even jokingly referring to “Baby 81” as his personal “code word”.

Challenges and a memorial

Although their story brought them fame, the Jayarasa family also faced challenges, such as being excluded from tsunami relief programs for perceived financial assistance when they went to the US.

To honor tsunami victims, the family erected a small monument with four cupped hands in their front yard. “Since those who died left Abilash behind for us, we wanted a memorial to remember them every day,” explained Abilash’s father.

A future of gratitude and service

As Abilash grows into adulthood, his father hopes to use his unique journey to inspire others and help those in need. For the boy once known as “Baby 81,” his story is not just a reminder of survival but a call to embrace strength and gratitude.

Also read | Sunita Williams, other astronauts celebrate Christmas in space, spark social media buzz | VIDEO