'Rendering all possible assistance': Govt on Indian national injured in UAE in Iranian strikes

New Delhi:

The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi has shared an update regarding an Indian national injured during the recent Iranian strikes in the UAE. The embassy said it is in touch with hospital authorities and confirmed that the injured Indian national is out of danger. It added that all possible assistance is being provided to the victim.

UAE reports 3 dead, 58 injured

UAE authorities on Sunday stated that three people have been killed and 58 others injured since Iran began its retaliatory campaign in the Gulf following US and Israeli attacks.

The fatalities included nationals of Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The 58 injured comprised Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan nationals. Officials said the injuries were minor.

UAE air defence intercepts missiles and drones

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE Air Force and air defence forces have so far dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 541 Iranian drones since the start of the attacks.

On Sunday morning alone, air defence forces destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, while eight fell into the sea. They also intercepted two cruise missiles and destroyed 311 drones. However, 21 drones struck civilian targets.

The ministry said debris from intercepted ballistic missiles and drones fell in various areas, causing minor to moderate material damage to several civilian properties.

Incident at Dubai International Airport

Authorities also confirmed an incident at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

“Dubai Airports has confirmed an incident at Dubai International Airport just moments ago. Emergency response teams were activated immediately, and the situation is being handled in coordination with the relevant authorities,” an official statement said.

Officials added that four people were injured in the incident and received urgent medical assistance. Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.