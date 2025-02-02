Indian national among four arrested in Nepal for forcing women into prostitution

An Indian national was among the four arrested on Sunday by the Nepal Police in Parsa district for forcing women working in their hotel and guesthouse into prostitution. Acting on a tipoff, a special team raided a hotel and a guesthouse separately in Birgunj metropolitan city.
The Indian National who was arrested was identified as Raya aged 35, who was also the manager of the hotel, a native of Bihar. The others were Sukrati Chaudhari, 32, of Mahottari, Dipesh Rai, 33 of Okhaldhunga, and Mira Kumari Mahato, 38, from Bara, according to a news bulletin issued by police.
They were found to be forcing the women working in their hotel and guesthouse into prostitution. Police have also rescued two women from their custody.