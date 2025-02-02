Sunday, February 02, 2025
     
Indian national among four arrested in Nepal for forcing women into prostitution

The Indian National who was arrested was identified as Raya aged 35, who was also the manager of the hotel, a native of Bihar, the Nepal police said.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Feb 02, 2025 20:26 IST, Updated : Feb 02, 2025 20:26 IST
prostitution arrest
Image Source : FREEPIK Image used for representational purposes.

An Indian national was among the four arrested on Sunday by the Nepal Police in Parsa district for forcing women working in their hotel and guesthouse into prostitution. Acting on a tipoff, a special team raided a hotel and a guesthouse separately in Birgunj metropolitan city. 

The Indian National who was arrested was identified as Raya aged 35, who was also the manager of the hotel, a native of Bihar. The others were Sukrati Chaudhari, 32, of Mahottari, Dipesh Rai, 33 of Okhaldhunga, and Mira Kumari Mahato, 38, from Bara, according to a news bulletin issued by police.

They were found to be forcing the women working in their hotel and guesthouse into prostitution. Police have also rescued two women from their custody.

