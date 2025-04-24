Indian man charged with molesting cabin crew on Singapore-bound flight A 20-year-old Indian man has been charged in Singapore for molesting a female cabin crew member aboard a Singapore Airlines flight from Australia. The incident occurred near the aircraft lavatory on February 28, where the accused allegedly grabbed the crew member and forced her into lavatory.

New Delhi:

A 20-year-old Indian national has been charged in Singapore for allegedly molesting a female cabin crew member aboard a flight from Australia to the city-state. The incident took place on February 28, and the man, identified as Rajat, was arrested upon landing at Changi Airport. He appeared in court on Tuesday and said he intended to plead guilty. According to a statement from the Singapore Police Force, the 28-year-old crew member was escorting a female passenger to the lavatory when she noticed a piece of tissue paper on the floor. As she bent down to pick it up, the accused allegedly appeared behind her, grabbed her, and pushed her into the lavatory with him.

The incident was witnessed by the passenger being escorted, who immediately intervened and helped the crew member out. The matter was reported to the cabin supervisor, and the police were alerted at 12:05 pm. Officers from the Airport Police Division arrested the accused after the aircraft landed. Though the police did not name the airline in their official statement, reports in South China Morning Post identified it as a Singapore Airlines flight.

Offence carries jail, caning or fine

Rajat has been charged with using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty — an offence under Singapore law that carries a penalty of up to three years in prison, a fine, caning, or a combination of these. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 14.

Assistant Commissioner M Malathi, commander of the Airport Police Division, said, “We take such incidents seriously as cabin crew are trained professionals dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers.” She added that police remained committed to protecting airline staff and passengers “from any form of sexual harassment or assault.”

Second case involving SIA in April

This marks the second reported case in April involving molestation of cabin crew on a Singapore Airlines flight. Earlier this month, 73-year-old Indian national Balasubramanian Ramesh was sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty to four separate counts of molestation, each involving a different stewardess. That incident occurred during a November 2024 flight. He was spared caning due to his age.

(With PTI inputs)