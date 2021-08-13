Indian Embassy Kabul issues security advisory for Indian nationals, journalists in Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ghazni: Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

In continuation with the previously released advisories for Indian nationals in Afghanistan, the Indian Embassy in Kabul issued yet another one on Thursday directing Indians in Afghanistan to "strictly adhere to the measures advocated".

First up, the advisory highlighted an incident wherein three Indian engineers who remained at a Dam project site in Afghanistan were air rescued on an emergency basis. The advisory pointed out that this case shows that Indian nationals are "not heeding its (advisory's) advice and continue to put themselves in mortal danger".

The advisory came out one day after Taliban seized three important provincial capitals in Afghanistan, including Herat, the country's third largest city, and advanced towards the capital Kabul.

Special directives for Indian Journalists

In light of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddique's recent demise in Afghanistan, the advisory laid out special instructions for Indian media persons in the country for ground reporting.

It is advised that members of the Indian media should take additional security measures for their stay and movements inside Afghanistan including tying up of interviews and planned coverage before arrival in Afghanistan, as well as identifying well established security logistic firms who can make necessary security arrangements for stay and movement of the journalists", the notice read.

Lastly, the embassy advised all Indian nationals to register themselves with the Embassy via https://eoi.gov.in/kabul or by email to paw.kabul@mea.gov.in immediately.

This was the fourth advisory for Indian nationals in Afghanistan after being previously released on June 29, July 24 and August 10 , 2021.

Latest World News