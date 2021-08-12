Follow us on Image Source : FILE/AP Afghanistan offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence: Report

Afghan government negotiators in Qatar have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in order to end violence in the country, a government negotiating source told AFP on Thursday.

"Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country," the source said.

In another development, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Abdullah Abdullah, presented to the members of Troika-plus the scheme of Afghan government for winding up the ongoing war in Afghanistan. Abdullah said the Afghan government is committed to end the ongoing conflicts through negotiations.

The head of HCNR was addressing the representatives of the US, China, Pakistan and Russia in the Troika-plus meeting held in Doha on Wednesday evening.

Abdullah further added that the major powers of the world along with the Afghans want an independent and united Afghanistan which is free of terrorism.

He also accused the Taliban of being indifferent to the peace negotiations which has led to a stalemate in intra-Afghan talks.

(With agency inputs)

READ MORE: US prefers India, sees Pakistan useful for clearing Afghan mess only: Imran Khan

Latest World News