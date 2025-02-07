Indian Army foils Pakistan's infiltration bid, Pak Army Captain among 7 casualties: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Indian Army (Representative Image)

Indian Army foils infiltration bid: The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the night of February 4-5, eliminating seven Pakistani infiltrators in the Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. It is being reported that the Pakistani Army, with the support of terrorists, tried to attack an Indian Army post in the Battal Sector. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.

According to sources, the movement was picked up by the Indian troops, who fired and caused instant casualties of five infiltrators. After an hour, while they were retrieving their bodies, were again targeted by the Indian Army, which reportedly caused additional casualties. The casualties from the Pakistani side also include a Captain-rank officer.

As per recent updates, the Pakistan Army, including terrorists, suffered a total of 5-7 casualties. The Pakistan Army has cordoned off the entire area on their side of the LC. Notably, the Pakistan Army brigadier himself was seen standing and monitoring the situation.

Sources claim that Pakistan's post carries a white flag at the post opposite the Krishna Ghati area of Jammu. Sources add that first they were trapped in Claymore landmine and then eliminated by alert troops.

The infiltration bid comes as Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his desire to normalise the relationship with India, asserting Islamabad wants to resolve all issues, including Kashmir, with New Delhi through talks.

Sharif, while addressing a special session of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on the occasion of the "Kashmir Solidarity Day", an annual Pakistani event, reiterated his 'support' for the Kashmiri people.