India, Ukraine ink four agreements as PM Modi holds key meet with Zelenskyy | Know areas, objectives

Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

India and Ukraine on Friday (August 23) signed four agreements after official talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The agreements would provide for cooperation in areas of agriculture, food industry, medicine, culture and humanitarian assistance, officials said.

The Prime Minister began his historic visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to hold talks with Zelenskyy. It is the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister after Ukraine became independent in 1991, and his trip comes amid Kyiv's fresh military offensive in Russia's western Kursk region.