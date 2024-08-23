India, Ukraine ink four agreements as PM Modi holds key meet with Zelenskyy | Know areas, objectives

India and Ukraine on Friday (August 23) signed four agreements after official talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The agreements would provide for cooperation in areas of agriculture, food industry, medicine, culture and humanitarian assistance, officials said.
The Prime Minister began his historic visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to hold talks with Zelenskyy. It is the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister after Ukraine became independent in 1991, and his trip comes amid Kyiv's fresh military offensive in Russia's western Kursk region.
|S. No.
|Agreements
|Objective
|1
|On cooperation in the fields of Agriculture and Food Industry
|Expands mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food industry by promoting ties in areas of information exchange, joint scientific research, exchange of experience, cooperation in agricultural research, creation of joint working groups etc.
|2
|Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Medicines and Drugs Control on cooperation in the field of Medical Products regulation
|Envisages cooperation on medical products including regulation, improvement of safety and quality aspects, mainly through information exchange, capacity building, workshops, training, and exchanges of visits.
|3
|Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding Indian Humanitarian Grant Assistance for implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects
|This MoU creates the framework for India to provide grant assistance for community development projects in Ukraine. Projects under the HICDP will be undertaken in partnership with the Government of Ukraine for the benefit of the people of Ukraine.
|4
|Programme of Cultural Cooperation between Ministry of Culture of Government of Republic of India and Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine for the years 2024-2028
|Aims to strengthen cultural cooperation between India and Ukraine including the promotion of cultural exchanges and cooperation in the fields of theatre, music, fine arts, literature, library and museum affairs, as well as protection and promotion of tangible and intangible cultural heritage.