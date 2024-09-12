India to purchase anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys worth $52.8 million from US | What are they?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Washington: The United States has decided to sell High-Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys worth $52.8 million to India, a move that would enhance India's capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations and is a reflection of its deepening defence cooperation with the United States. The Pentagon has notified the US Congress about the sale, which awaits congressional approval.

"The Government of India has requested to buy AN/SSQ-53G High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys; AN/SSQ-62F HAASW sonobuoys; AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys; technical and publications and data documentation; US Government and contractor engineering and technical support; and other related elements of logistics and program services and support. The estimated total cost is $52.8 million," the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a notification to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this week.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the United States-India strategic relationship and improving the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions," it added.

What are anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys?

Sonobuoys are air-launched, expendable, electro-mechanical sensors designed to relay underwater sounds to remote processors. These are effective and affordable antisubmarine warfare (ASW) that are capable of being used by airborne ASW warfighters. They are generally active for about 24 hours and help in detection, classification and prosecution of adversarial ships and submarines.

These sonobuoys have advanced equipment to detect underwater sounds, particularly for track submarines. They are crucial for anti-submarine warfare, assisting in precision attacks using air-launched torpedoes. They can be deployed from aircraft or ships or submarines. They play a vital role in maintaining naval security and protecting carrier strike groups.

How will they help India?

According to the Pentagon, they will help in improving India's naval security and improve its capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations from its MH-60R helicopters. The use of such sonobuoys would help India in carrying out anti-submarine warfare by detecting hostile submarines.

India’s ASW capabilities are crucial in the strategic Indian Ocean Region (IOR), particularly in light of the growing presence of Chinese submarines in the region. India has significantly enhanced its ASW capabilities over the years with the acquisition of advanced weapon systems, sensors and detection systems.

As per the Arms Export Control Act, Congress has 30 calendar days to review the sale. "The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," said the Defence Security Cooperation Agency.



