India suspends visa services for Canadians as diplomatic tensions soar after Trudeau's allegations

Amid soaring tensions between India and Canada, New Delhi has suspended visa services for Canadian nationals. According to reports, India has also ordered to minimise the strength of diplomatic staff in Ottawa in order to secure them from threats posed by Khalistani terror groups and social media platforms.

Although the officials from both sides are yet to announce formally, BLS International, which runs the visa application centres in Canada, published a message on its Canadian site. "Important notice from the Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21st September 2023 [Thursday], Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice," read the notice. Notably, earlier, India had suspended visas services for Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image Source : BLS A screenshot of the message appeared

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

