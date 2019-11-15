India slams Pakistan at UNESCO for its propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir, Ayodhya Verdict

Image Source : PTI (FINAL) India slams Pakistan at UNESCO for its propaganda on Kashmir, Ayodhya Verdict

While the world has been acknowledging that abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is India's internal issue, Pakistan has been trying to spread fake news to further its own political cause. Same is its stand on the historic Ayodhya verdict. India on Thursday slammed Pakistan at UNESCO for its propaganda and said that Pakistan's 'fabricated lies is interference in India's internal affairs.'

In a strong statement against Pakistan, in its Right to Reply, an Indian official while addressing the 40th UNESCO General Conference - on General Policy Debate, also said that the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have always been ours and shall always be an integral part of India and this includes the territory that is currently under the illegal and forcible occupation of Pakistan".

"We take this chair to refute Pakistan's juvenile propaganda to malign India through fabricated lies, full of deceit and deception. We condemn the unwarranted comments made by Pakistan on the judgment of the Supreme Court of India," said the Indian side on Ayodhya verdict.

"The judgement is about the rule of law, equal respect for all faiths, concepts that are alien to Pakistan and its ethos, so while Pakistan's lack of comprehension is not surprising, their pathological compulsion to comment on our internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable," Indian official said.

The remarks came after Pakistan's Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood commented on the Indian Supreme Court's decision on Ayodhya, which he said was not in line with UNESCO's values of religious freedom.

Targetting Pakistan, the Indian diplomat asked: "In which country were the perpetrators of 9/11 and 26/11 discovered? Where were Osama Bin Laden and Mullah Omar discovered? Which is the country where organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Jamaat ud Dawa. Lashkar-e-Taiba, and other banned terrorist outfits openly conduct their activities, collect funds from the street and run their offices with the active support of the state machinery?"

Pakistan has a long history of persecution of religious minorities on its own soil. In addition, it is well known across the world that Pakistan is the fountainhead of terrorism which threatens peace and security of South Asia.

(With IANS inputs)

