'India has always respected...': New Delhi's message on Ukraine conflict during PM Modi's visit to Russia

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday.

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Russia, where he will hold official talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Amid a wide range of topics like energy, trade and production, the Indian leader is also expected to highlight the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, which "could not be reached on the battlefield".

Sources indicate that India will reiterate its long-time position on the Russia-Ukraine war that "dialogue and diplomacy" is the only way forward to resolve the conflict. "India has always called for respecting the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty. There is no solution on the battlefield. Dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," sources told India TV. This aligns with India's long-standing viewpoint, emphasising diplomatic resolutions over military engagements.

This came after the United States appealed to India to make it clear to Russia that any resolution to the Ukraine conflict will need to respect Kyiv's territorial integrity as stipulated in the UN Charter. "We would urge India, as we do any country when it engages with Russia, to make clear that any resolution to the conflict in Ukraine needs to be one that respects the UN Charter, that respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Ukraine’s sovereignty," said US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Prime Minister Modi has held several telephonic conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stressing the importance of ending the war that has impacted the global economy. In reflection of its strong friendship with Russia, India has not yet condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the conflict must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

This is PM Modi's first trip since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out over two years ago and is also the first since he began his record third term in June. India's import of discounted Russian crude oil has also gone up significantly notwithstanding the G7 price cap and increasing disquiet over the procurement in many Western capitals.

PM Modi, Putin to hold talks in Russia

The two leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest in their talks on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on Thursday while announcing the high-level visit.

Putin and PM Modi held informal talks at the Russian President's official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, where the latter congratulated the Indian leader on his re-election and attributing it to Modi's longstanding dedication and effective governance. Putin highlighted Modi's energetic leadership, innovative ideas, and ability to deliver results beneficial to India and its people.

India also aims to address the trade imbalance with Russia, exacerbated by increased energy imports. Proposals will be presented to enhance trade in consumables, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and services, along with digital space opportunities.

Moscow to release all Indians in Russian Army

In a major diplomatic victory, Russia has decided to discharge and facilitate the return of all Indian nationals working in the Russian Army after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the matter with Putin. India was expected to strongly raise the issue of Indian nationals recruited into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, seeking their expeditious discharge.

It will be PM Modi's first visit to Russia in nearly five years. His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok. The annual summit between the prime minister of India and the president of Russia is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries. So far, 21 annual summits have taken place alternately in India and Russia.

ALSO READ | 'You have devoted your entire...': Putin's warm words for PM Modi during informal talks