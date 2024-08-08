'We hope for early restoration of law and order': India as Bangladesh prepares for interim govt

Follow us on Image Source : MEA Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

New Delhi: India on Thursday expressed hope for the early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh and said the country's interests are foremost for the Indian government. These remarks came as Bangladesh is making the final preparations for an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who has arrived in Dhaka and will take oath at 8:00 pm IST today.

"The situation is evolving. It has been reported that this evening there will be a swearing-in of the interim government. As far as we are concerned, the interests of the people of Bangladesh are foremost in our minds," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

On minorities in Bangladesh

When asked about reports of increasing attacks on minorities, the MEA spokesperson reiterated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's suo moto statement in both Houses of Parliament. "We are also monitoring the situation, about the status of the minorities. There are also reports that various initiatives have been taken by groups and organizations to ensure the protection and well-being of minorities," he said.

"We also want to make it clear that it is the responsibility of every government to ensure the well-being of all its citizens. We hope for an early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh. This is both in the interest of the country and for the larger region as a whole," Jaiswal continued.

He further asserted that India is in touch with authorities in Bangladesh over the matter. "There are 4 more assistant High Commissions other than the High Commission. We are in constant touch with them for their and our nationals' safety there. We expect that law and order will improve as soon as possible so that our High Commission becomes functional again," he added.

On Sheikh Hasina's travel plans

The Ministry declined to share any plans for ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, after she was forced to resign and flee her country on Monday as the protests in Bangladesh turned more chaotic. "External Affairs Minister has already explained the approval for former PM Sheikh Hasina to come to India was given at short notice. The situation is still evolving as far as Bangladesh is considered," Jaiswal added.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening and moved to a safe house. Her son said she will remain in Delhi for "some time" as her plans to travel to the UK have hit a roadblock. The United States has already blocked her visa. The UK Home Office said it was not possible to apply for asylum outside the country.

On Indians stuck in Bangladesh

Jaiswal asserted that India had asked Bangladeshi nationals to oversee the security of its nationals and diplomatic missions in the strife-torn country. "The External Affairs Minister informed in a statement that there are 19,000 people in Bangladesh including 9000 students, of which a majority have come back. There are Indians who want to come back and our High Commission is assisting them. Several people have reached out to our commission and high commission and assistance has been rendered to them," he said.

"As far as the staff working in the Indian High Commissioners are concerned, only the non-essential staff and their staff have come back. This is also the situation with other embassies. They have also pulled back their non-essential people. We hope that normalcy returns so that we can so that our High Commission and Assistant High Commissions can return to normal work, " he added.

What is happening in Bangladesh?

Yunus, who will take oath as the chief of Bangladesh's interim government, arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Thursday. He was nominated by student leaders as the chief adviser of the interim government after deadly protests engulfed the country.

The massive protests in Bangladesh were initially held by protesters against the controversial quota system in government jobs, but soon spiralled into a broader agitation against the Awami League government after Hasina's 'razakar' remarks and the harsh police crackdown on protesters. While the initial protests calmed down after the Supreme Court scaled back the quotas, the recent unrest broke out as several students demanded Hasina's resignation.

After days of violence, Dhaka was calm on Wednesday. Student activists managed traffic and cleaned streets after police strikes. Authorities have requested officials to return to duty by Thursday evening. However, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly thwarted significant infiltration attempts by 120-140 Bangladeshis along the International Border in West Bengal, driven by fears of local unrest.

