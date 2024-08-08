Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, set to lead Bangladesh's interim govt, arrives in Dhaka | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus at Dhaka Airport, Bangladesh ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

Bangladesh unrest: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, who will take oath as the chief of Bangladesh's interim government, arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Thursday. He was nominated by student leaders as the chief adviser of the interim government after deadly protests engulfed the country, leading to former PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

Yunus, 84, arrived in Dhaka following medical treatment in Paris, after protesters backed him for the role in a government tasked with holding elections for a new leader. "I feel good coming back home," the economist said at the airports, holding back tears as he was greeted by top military officers and student leaders.

He lauded student protests for saving the country and said, "Whatever path our students show us, we will move ahead with that." He will be sworn in as chief to a team of 15 advisers at 1430 GMT (8:00 pm Indian time) at the official residence of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. "Returning to Bangladesh as a free man is like a rebirth for me. I wish to spread the fruits of this newfound freedom to every house," he added.

What led to the turmoil in Bangladesh?

The massive protests in Bangladesh were initially held by protesters against the controversial quota system in government jobs, but soon spiralled into a broader agitation against the Awami League government after Hasina's 'razakar' remarks and the harsh police crackdown on protesters. While the initial protests calmed down after the Supreme Court scaled back the quotas, the recent unrest broke out as several students demanded Hasina's resignation.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to demand Hasina's ouster and marched towards Dhaka. The protests, stemming from dissatisfaction due to Bangladesh's falling economy, growing unemployment and the harsh police crackdown, grew to such an extent that it compelled Hasina to resign and flee the country. She is currently taking refuge in India, a move Yunus said had angered some Bangladeshis. At least 469 people were killed in the violent protests in the past few weeks.

What is happening in Bangladesh now?

After days of violence, Dhaka was calm on Wednesday. Student activists managed traffic and cleaned streets after police strikes. Authorities have requested officials to return to duty by Thursday evening. However, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly thwarted significant infiltration attempts by 120-140 Bangladeshis along the International Border in West Bengal, driven by fears of local unrest.

In her first public statement after being released from jail, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has made an impassioned plea to her fellow countrymen. Zia, who leads the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), urged the citizens to work towards building a "democratic Bangladesh where all religions are respected." Zia was sentenced to 17 years in prison in 2018 on corruption charges.

"You have been praying for my health all this while. I am able to speak to you due to the blessings of Allah. We have been able to get independence from this fascist government. I pay my obeisance to the brave ones who gave their lives," Zia said in a video message in Bangla. "We have to form a new Bangladesh from this victory where the youth and students will be our hope," she added. Zia's party said that she received a renewed passport.

What about Awami League?

Hasina's Awami League party does not figure in the interim government after she resigned on Monday, following weeks of violence that killed hundreds and injured thousands. More than 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said her mother will not make a political comeback and that Bangladesh "can handle its own problems".

In a Facebook post, Joy said the party had not given up despite the turmoil and was ready to hold talks with opponents and the interim government. "I had said my family will no longer be involved in politics but the way our party leaders and workers are being attacked, we cannot give up," he said on Wednesday.

Hasina was holed up inside the Ganabhaban, or "People's Palace", which is the Prime Minister's official residence, while tens and thousands of people protested vociferously to oust the leader. As the situation spiralled out of control, Hasina decided to flee the country after discussing the matter with her sister Sheikh Rehana. They left for India at around lunchtime.

About Mohammad Yunus

Yunus, 84, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for pioneering microcredit to help impoverished people, especially women, while the Grameen Bank, which he had founded, also secured the prize on the same occasion. He faces over 150 other cases, including major corruption charges that could see him jailed for years if found guilty while the economist denies all wrongdoing.

A court in Bangladesh overturned the conviction of Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday in a case relating to labour law violations, the lawyer of the Nobel laureate said. Yunus was out on bail after being handed a 6-month jail sentence in January for failing to create a welfare fund for employees of Grameen Telecom, a company he founded.

His major accomplishment was the formation of the Grameen Bank, which gives loans to poor people without any collateral. He has received other honours such as the US Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Gandhi Peace Prize, the US Congressional Gold Medal and the World Food Prize.

