India rejects US media report alleging New Delhi's involvement in 'plot' to overthrow Muizzu govt

New Delhi: India on Friday reacted sharply to the media report which claimed the Maldives opposition sought USD 6 million from New Delhi to aid in a plot to impeach Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu. "Both the newspaper and the reporter in question appear to nurse a compulsive hostility towards India. You can see a pattern in their activities. I leave you to judge their credibility. As far as we are concerned, they have none," the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a weekly press briefing on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Washington Post report alleged that India was involved in a plot to impeach the Maldives President-- a claim rejected by the chief of the Maldivian Democratic Party and the country's largest opposition party, Mohamed Nasheed. The former Maldives president stated he was unaware of any "serious plot" against President Muizzu and added that India would never support such a move. "I read with interest today's Washington Post article. I was unaware of any serious plot against the President, though some people always live in conspiracy. India would never back such a move, as they always support Maldives' democracy. India has never dictated terms to us, either," Mohamed Nasheed wrote.

"On the article in question, I have already answered. As regards Pakistan, I remind you of what Hillary Clinton said – “You can’t keep snakes in your backyard and expect them only to bite your neighbours.”

