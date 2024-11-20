After Dominica, Guyana and Barbados to confer their top awards to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi arrives in Guyana on the last leg of a three-nation visit

New Delhi: Guyana and Barbados have announced to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi with their respective prestigious national awards. The major announcement came on the day the Prime Minister reached the South American nation, adding to his growing list of international accolades.

According to the report, Guyana will bestow its highest national award, The Order of Excellence. Recognising his exceptional contributions to global leadership and diplomacy, Barbados has announced that it will confer the "Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados" on the Indian leader. Both nations praised Prime Minister Modi for his immense efforts in fostering international partnerships and promoting sustainable development.

It is worth mentioning that the announcement comes days after Dominica honoured PM Modi with its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour. While conferring the award, the country noted his significant global influence and support for international cooperation.

With these new additions, the number of international honours awarded to PM Modi now stands at 19, showcasing his stature as a global leader. These awards underscore the growing diplomatic ties between India and the Caribbean nations, reflecting mutual respect and shared aspirations for development and progress.

PM Modi's Guyana visit

PM Modi on Wednesday arrived in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation visit after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil. In an unprecedented gesture, the prime minister was received at the airport by President Irfan Ali and over a dozen cabinet ministers, officials said. PM Modi's arrival marks the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Guyana in more than 50 years.

PM Modi, who is visiting Guyana at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will remain in the country till November 21. During his visit, PM Modi will meet Ali and exchange views on giving strategic direction to the unique relationship between the two countries. He will also pay respect to one of the oldest Indian diasporas, which migrated more than 185 years ago, and engage a fellow democracy with an address in Guyana's parliament.

According to the MEA, there are around 3,20,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: PM Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit Guyana in 56 years, receives warm welcome at airport