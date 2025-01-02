PM Modi condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' in US's New Orleans that killed 15 on New Year

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI PM Modi condemns terrorist attack in New Orleans

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on US's New Orleans which killed at least 15 people on New Year's. On Wednesday, a US Army veteran drove a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year’s revellers in New Orleans, killing 15 people. In a social media post, the Indian Prime Minister expressed grief and prayed to give strength to the families who lost their loved ones in the terrorist attack.

"We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy," PM Modi said in a social media post.

New Orleans terrorist attack

The FBI said it was investigating early Wednesday’s attack in which the driver steered around a police blockade and slammed into revellers before being shot dead by police as a terrorist act and did not believe he acted alone. Investigators found guns and what appeared to be an improvised explosive device in the vehicle — which bore the flag of the Islamic State group — along with other explosive devices elsewhere in the city’s famed French Quarter.

US President Joe Biden said that the FBI found the videos the driver posted to social media. He called the attack a “despicable” and “heinous act.”

The rampage turned festive Bourbon Street into a macabre scene of maimed victims, bloodied bodies and pedestrians fleeing for safety inside nightclubs and restaurants. In addition to the dead, dozens of people were hurt. A college football playoff game at the nearby Superdome was postponed until Thursday.

US Army veteran behind the attack

The FBI identified the driver as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a US citizen from Texas, and said it was working to determine any potential associations with terrorist organizations. “We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible,” FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan said at a news conference.

Investigators found multiple improvised explosives, including two pipe bombs that were concealed within coolers and wired for remote detonation, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin obtained by the news agency The Associated Press.

The bulletin, relying on preliminary information gathered soon after the attack, also cited surveillance footage that it said showed three men and a woman placing one of the devices, but federal officials did not immediately confirm that detail and it wasn’t clear who they were or what connection they had to the attack, if any.

Jabbar drove a rented pickup truck onto a sidewalk, going around a police car that was positioned to block vehicular traffic, authorities said. A barrier system meant to prevent vehicle attacks was being repaired in preparation for the Super Bowl in February.

(With inputs from agency)

