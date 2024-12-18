PM Modi set to visit Kuwait this week, marking first Indian Prime Ministerial visit in 43 years

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kuwait on 21-22 December 2024, at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait. Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Kuwait, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

"India and Kuwait share traditionally close and friendly relations which are rooted in history and have been underpinned by economic and strong people-to-people linkages. India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait," read the statement. The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait, stressed the MEA statement.

Earlier this month, PM Modi met Kuwaiti Foreign Minister of Kuwait H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. Recalling his meeting with the Crown Prince of Kuwait in September in New York, the PM expressed satisfaction at the growing momentum in bilateral relations.

They discussed measures to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and strong people-to-people ties. During his conversation, the Prime Minister thanked the leadership of Kuwait for taking care of the one million-strong Indian community living in Kuwait.

PM expressed confidence that the close cooperation between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council would be further strengthened under Kuwait’s ongoing Presidency of the GCC. They exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and expressed support for the early return of peace, security and stability in the region. Prime Minister accepted the invitation of the Kuwait Leadership to visit the country at the earliest opportunity.

EAM Jaishankar Kuwait visit

Earlier in August, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Kuwait where he held talks with the Kuwaiti leadership on various aspects of India-Kuwait bilateral relations. The visit came nearly two months after 45 Indians had died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire in June at the seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf.

Later in the day, Jaishankar met Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and discussed ways to take the bilateral ties to a higher level.

