PM Modi to visit Italy for G7 Summit, participation in Ukraine Peace Summit undecided: MEA

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with pm Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Italy on Thursday to attend the annual summit of G7 advanced economies on his first trip abroad after assuming office for the third straight term.

Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, during a press briefing, however, hinted that the Prime Minister would not attend the upcoming Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland. He, however, said that the bilateral meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Italy cannot be rejected.

The G7 summit, to be held in the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Italy’s Apulia region from June 13 to 15, is likely to be dominated by the raging war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among the top leaders attending the summit.

