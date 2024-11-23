PM Modi gets Dr Martin Luther King Jr 'Global Peace Award' for Minority Upliftment | READ MORE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Washington: The Association of Indian American Minorities (AIAM), a newly formed non-governmental organisation, was launched on Friday at Sligo Seventh-day Adventist Church, Maryland. The initiative aims to unite and promote the welfare of minority communities within the Indian American diaspora in the United States. During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured (in absentia) with the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award for Minority Upliftment.

The award was jointly presented by Washington Adventist University and AIAM, recognising his efforts towards inclusive development and minority welfare. Renowned Sikh philanthropist Jasdip Singh was appointed as the Founder and Chairman of AIAM, supported by a seven-member Board of Directors representing diverse Indian minority communities. These members include Baljinder Singh and Dr Sukhpal Dhanoa (Sikhs), Pawan Bezwada and Elisha Pulivarti (Christians), Dipak Thakker (Hindu), Juned Qazi (Muslim), and Nissim Reuben (Indian Jewish).

Addressing the gathering, AIAM Chairman Jasdip Singh emphasised the organisation's role in advancing PM Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. "Under PM Modi's leadership, India has embraced an all-inclusive approach, ensuring equal opportunities for every citizen, irrespective of religion, caste, or sect," he said. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament and convener of the Indian Minorities Federation, highlighted India's transformation under PM Modi.

He lauded the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" approach, stating that it has eradicated the culture of appeasement and created an atmosphere of communal harmony and equal opportunity. Members of the Indian minority diaspora praised PM Modi for upholding India's constitutional commitment to secularism and fostering global recognition for the nation. They also condemned attempts to create communal divides, asserting that minorities in India now resist false narratives aimed at disrupting the country's unity and progress. AIAM is set to play a crucial role in fostering unity among Indian Americans and amplifying their contributions to the multicultural fabric of the United States.

Jewish Indian-American praises India's harmony

A Jewish Indian-American, Nissin Rubin, expressed deep gratitude for India's historical harmony and Prime Minister Modi's efforts in fostering recognition of the country's ancient ties with the Jewish people.

Speaking at the launch event in Maryland, Rubin highlighted India's unique legacy of ensuring safety and acceptance for its Jewish minority over two millennia. "I'm from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where we proudly say that our motherland, India, is the only country in the world with absolutely no history of anti-Semitism in its 2,000-year history. This is a fact that has been not-so-well-known in the West but is now gaining recognition, thanks to Prime Minister Modi mentioning it in his speeches. While the relationship with Israel is relatively new, spanning the last thirty years, the bonds with the Jewish people are ancient," said Rubin.

Rubin praised India for its enduring inclusivity, citing examples of interfaith cooperation. "What is not well-known is that in our 120-year-old Jewish girls' school in Calcutta, and the two Sassoon schools in Mumbai, the majority of students are Muslim. Even during periods of severe violence in the Middle East, not a single stone was thrown at these schools, which are located within Jewish synagogue compounds in Calcutta and Mumbai. Remarkably, these schools are in Muslim-majority neighbourhoods, showcasing the resilience and harmony of the Indian people," he said. Rubin also emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts for global peace.

