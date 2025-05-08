Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi suffer massive damage by Indian drones, claims Pakistan Army Pakistan Army spokesperson said that India has been carrying out Israeli drone attacks since the night of May 7 and 8.

New Delhi:

Several significant cities in Pakistan including Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi suffered massive damage as India retaliated with its super effective drones in response to Pakistan’s attack on Thursday, claimed Pakistan Army.

The cities that were severely damaged by the Indian drones include Lahore, Attock, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Chor and Karachi.

According to DG ISPR, four personnel from Pakistan Army were critically injured in a drone attack in Lahore.

Giving details, Pakistan Army spokesperson said that India has been carrying out Israeli drone attacks since the night of May 7 and 8.

So far, India has carried out drone attacks near Food Street, Race Course Transit Camp and Scheme 3 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Army claimed.

Pakistan Army also claimed that Indian drones have struck Miano area of ​​Ghotki in Sindh and Gulshan-e-Hadid and Malir in Karachi.