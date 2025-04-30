Navy vessels on standby, airspace closed: Here's how fear of India's attack panics Pakistan | Report India vs Pakistan: While Pakistan has positioned Navy vessels, including its frigates and submarines in their respective harbours, the Pakistani Air Force has curtailed its flying operations by over 50 per cent.

Islamabad:

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate over the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani military has started to brace itself for the potential Indian strikes. The Pakistani Army has positioned Navy vessels, including its frigates and submarines, in their respective harbours in the sea to be able to tackle any possible Indian movement, news agency ANI reports quoting sources.

Additionally, the Pakistani Air Force has curtailed its flying operations by over 50 per cent, and it is undertaking only essential operations are being conducted to avoid confusion in the airspace, sources added.

Pakistan minister claims Indian attack to be in next 24-48 hours

As it faces global pressure, the Pakistani leadership accused India, with the country's Information & Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar claiming that Pakistan has "credible intelligence" suggesting India plans to launch military action against the nation within the next 24-36 hours.

In a post on X, Tarar wrote, "Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident."

India has vowed strong action against perpetrators of terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. The Indian Navy on Wednesday posted on X, stating, "Fuelling the Maritime Might - No mission too distant, No Sea too vast (sic)."

The Indian Navy has intensified its tactical readiness as India prepares to retaliate against the pepetrators of Pahalgam terror attack.

PM Modi gave "complete operational freedom" to country's army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave "complete operational freedom" to the country's top defence brass to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, government sources said.

During a high-level meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the chiefs of three services, PM Modi affirmed that it is the national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, they said.

Also Read | 'The only thing...': US reacts to Khawaja Asif's 'dirty work for US' remark; Rubio to speak to Jaishankar