'War was not India's choice...': NSA Doval tells Wang Yi as Chinese foreign minister urges peace China urges restraint and dialogue between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, as a ceasefire agreement falters amidst renewed border clashes and drone intrusions.

New Delhi:

In a high-level diplomatic exchange, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of several Indian personnel. The conversation, disclosed by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, focused on regional stability and the imperative of maintaining peace amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions.

According to Beijing’s readout, Doval described the Pahalgam attack as a grave incident necessitating counter-terrorism responses, but reaffirmed that "war was not India’s choice" and emphasised India’s commitment to ceasefire and restoration of peace with Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned the attack and reiterated China’s firm opposition to terrorism in all forms. “Peace and stability in the Asian region is hard-won and deserves to be cherished,” Wang said, adding that both India and Pakistan, as immediate neighbours of China and each other, should resolve disputes through dialogue and avoid further escalation.

“China appreciates your statement that war is not India's choice,” Wang told Doval, expressing hope that both nations would remain calm, exercise restraint, and reach a “comprehensive and lasting ceasefire” through mutual consultations—an outcome China believes aligns with the fundamental interests of both countries and the expectations of the global community.

However, events on the ground soon painted a grim contrast to the diplomatic tone. Just hours after India and Pakistan announced a mutual understanding to halt military actions, the truce appeared to collapse under renewed hostilities.

In a late evening press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire terms agreed upon by the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs). “For the last few hours, this understanding has been violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion,” he said.

Labelling the Pakistani actions as "extremely condemnable," Misri urged Pakistan to act swiftly to halt these violations. He confirmed that Indian armed forces remain on high alert and have received orders to deal firmly with any further breaches along both the international border and the Line of Control (LoC).

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed alarming developments. Drone sightings and subsequent explosions in Srinagar and Jammu stirred panic among residents and triggered the deployment of air defence systems. A drone flying over the Batwara area—near a strategic Army installation in Srinagar—was successfully shot down. The aerial intrusions were followed by multiple explosions approximately 15 minutes apart, each preceded by flare bursts that lit up the night sky.

The sudden escalation left citizens unsettled. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced frustration over the situation on social media, posting: “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!”

As the situation remains fluid, the gap between high-level diplomatic assurances and unfolding events on the ground continues to grow. With tensions simmering despite diplomatic efforts, the international community is likely to closely monitor the next steps from both New Delhi and Islamabad.