India-Pakistan Military Confrontation: Here's how China, America and other countries react Countries around the world have expressed concern over the growing tension between India and Pakistan. Let us tell you who has said what.

New Delhi:

India has launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. The India Armed Forces have targeted several terrorist establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The tension between the two countries is rising as Pakistan has started targeting civilian areas and military infrastructure in India. According to Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, the Indian armed forces have responded decisively to a series of provocative actions by Pakistan along the western border,

America

US President Donald Trump said that he wants this dispute to be resolved as soon as possible. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in constant touch with the leaders of both countries and is trying to end this dispute.

China

China on Saturday appealed to India and Pakistan to maintain peace and restraint. A statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China is closely monitoring the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan and is extremely concerned about the escalation of tensions.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "We strongly appeal to both sides to maintain peace and restraint, and avoid returning to the path of political settlement through peaceful means."

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that it is making efforts to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan and promote the resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomatic means.

G-7 countries reacted

A joint statement of the foreign ministers of the G-7 countries has been issued. The joint statement said, "We, the G-7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April and urge both India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint. Further military escalation is a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned about the safety of citizens on both sides."