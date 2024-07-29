India issues travel advisory for Lebanon amid spiralling situation, issues emergency contact number

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bodies of those killed in the football stadium attack were brought to a community centre in Majdal Shams.

The Indian Embassy in Lebanon has issued an advisory for Indian nationals to stay in touch with the embassy amid the spiralling situation that erupted after the killing of at least 12 children in Golan Heights. In the latest travel advisory, it said: "In view of the recent developments in the region, all Indian nationals in Lebanon and those planning to travel to Lebanon are advised to exercise caution." Besides, it also appealed to Indian nationals to remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut. It shared emergency contact and e-mail ID for the same.

Notably, Israel on Sunday said it would strike hard at Hezbollah after accusing the group of killing 12 children and teenagers in a rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas' October 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza. Earlier today, an Israeli drone strike outside the southern Lebanese town of Shaqra on Monday killed two people and wounded three, including a child, Lebanese Civil Defence said. The rescue service did not say whether the dead were fighters or civilians.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.