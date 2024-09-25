Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
  'Leave Lebanon now': India 'strongly' advises its nationals as Israel announces ground invasion in Beirut

'Leave Lebanon now': India 'strongly' advises its nationals as Israel announces ground invasion in Beirut

"All Indian nationals already in Lebanon are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut...," the Indian Embassy said.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Beirut Updated on: September 25, 2024 23:39 IST
Lebanese fleeing the war.
Image Source : AP Lebanese fleeing the war.

Amid a war-like situation in Lebanon, India on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory for its nationals asking them to leave the country immediately. The Indian Embassy in Beirut, in a statement, also advised its nationals to refrain from travelling to Lebanon amid the escalating situation in West Asia.

"As a reiteration of the Advisory issued on 1 August 2024 and in view of the recent developments and escalations in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice," the Indian Embassy in Beirut said in an X post.

Those who must remain are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and maintain contact with the embassy through their email or emergency phone number.

"All Indian nationals already in Lebanon are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut...," it added.

 

