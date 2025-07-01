India has every right to defend its people against terrorism, will exercise that right: Jaishankar With his counterparts from the US, Australia and Japan listening, Jaishankar added that India expects its Quad partners to understand and appreciate its position on dealing with terrorism.

Washington:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India has every right to defend its people against terrorism and the country will exercise that right. He said this ahead ahead of Quad foreign ministerial meeting in Washington DC.

He further added that the victims and perpetrators of terrorism must never be equated and India has every right to defend its people against terror strikes.

With his counterparts from the US, Australia and Japan listening, Jaishankar added that India expects its Quad partners to understand and appreciate its position on dealing with terrorism.

Jaishankar says world must display zero tolerance towards terrorism

Jaishankar made the remarks to the media ahead of a crucial meeting of the foreign ministers of the Quad grouping hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"The world must display zero tolerance (towards terrorism). Victims and perpetrators must never be equated and India has every right to defend its people against terrorism," Jaishankar said.

"And we will exercise that right. We expect our Quad partners to understand and appreciate that," he said.

He also underlined the need to ensure freedom of choice for countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

"It is essential that nations of the Indo-Pacific have the freedom of choice so essential to make right decisions on development and security," he said.

Know all about Quad countries

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, has emerged as a key grouping largely focusing on peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad foreign ministerial meeting is expected to prepare ground for the grouping's annual summit in New Delhi later this year.

Jaishankar on progress in Quad initiatives

"In the last several months, we have made significant progress in Quad initiatives. They include in the maritime domain, logistics, education and political coordination. We will be discussing that in greater detail," he said.

Jaishankar said the working of the Quad has been made more efficient. "A more cohesive, nimble and focused Quad will certainly help deliver better. Quad is about deepening our convergence and expanding our common ground. I value our consultations on different dimensions of the Indo-Pacific in that regard," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

