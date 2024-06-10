'India, Maldives will work...': Jaishankar holds meeting with Muizzu in a first move after taking oath I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : DR. S. JAISHANKAR/X EAM S Jaishankar with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

New Delhi: Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, on Monday, met with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in the national capital amid frayed relations between the two nations. The latest meeting of the duo came hours after Jaishankar took oath as the minister in the Narendra Modi-led government. "Delighted to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives today in New Delhi. Look forward to India and Maldives working together closely," Jaishankar wrote on social media after the meeting in New Delhi.

Although the details of the meeting are yet to be disclosed, it was speculated that the ongoing tensions would be discussed. Notably, Muizzu arrived in New Delhi on his first visit to India as the island nation's president.

Before meeting Muizzu, Jaishankar held a series of meetings with other invited foreign leaders, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President, Bhutan PM. "Honoured to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh today. The India-Bangladesh Maitri continues to advance," Jaishankar wrote after meeting with PM Hasina.

On his meeting with Ranil Wickremesinghe, Jaishankar said: "Appreciate President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka for receiving me this morning in New Delhi. Recognized the steady progress in India-Sri Lanka relations."

Later in the day, the foreign minister met Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif.

Also Read: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates PM Narendra Modi for his historic third term