India's first reaction after Iran attacks Israel: 'Conflict shouldn't take wider regional dimension'

Image Source : AP Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon causes fire in building

Amid the escalating situation in the Middle East, India on Wednesday, expressed grave concerns over the recent attack carried out by Iran on Israel. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs urged both parties to restrain attacking each other and asked to return to dialogue and diplomacy in order to avoid wider conflict in the region.

"We are deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and the protection of civilians," MEA said. "It is important that the conflict doesn’t take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tehran launched a salvo of missiles against Israel in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.