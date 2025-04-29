How will India-Canada ties shape up with Carney leading Liberals to victory Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has openly called India 'a key player' as he seeks diversify Canada's trade. Speculations are rife that the stalled Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) talks between India and Canada may also be revived under Carney.

New Delhi:

As Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party won Canada's federal election on Monday, the India-Canada ties are expected to witness a reset. The Liberals are projected to win more of Parliament's 343 seats than the Conservatives. However, it is still unclear if they would win an outright majority — at least 172 — or would rely on smaller parties to run the government.

Carney calls relations with India 'extremely important'

Moreover, from India's context, Carney's election is prominent, as he has signalled a reset of India-Canada ties, as he described the ties between both countries as 'extremely important'.

Responding to a question from Y Media, Carney said, "It’s an incredibly important relationship, the Canada-India relationship, on many levels. On the personal level, with Canadians having deep personal ties, economically and strategically." He stressed the deep India-Canada relations, adding that Canadians share strong personal connections to India.

Mark Carney on pro-Khalistan militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar

On the killing of pro-Khalistan militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Carney has refrained from making direct comments. However, he has suggested that the differences which have emerged between the two countries can be resolved. The Daily Guardian quotes Carney as saying, "There are strains on that relationship that we didn’t cause, to be clear, but there is a path forward to address those with mutual respect and to build out."

The India-Canada relations plummeted to a new low under former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he publicly linked Indian agents to Nijjar’s killing.

Notably, India has also softened its stance regarding its relations with Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, expressed hope for rebuilding the New Delhi-Ottawa ties.

India-Canada trade ties likely to see a reset

As US President Donald Trump remains persistent in his approach towards Canada, one of the major sectors where India-Canada ties can improve significantly is trade. Carney has openly voiced his opinion to diversify Canada's trade with like-minded countries, as he specifically named India as a key player.

The stalled Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) talks between India and Canada may also be revived, marking a positive development in ties between both nations.

