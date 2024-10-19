Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly says remaining Indian diplomats ‘clearly on notice’ amid row with India

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS (FILE IMAGE) Canadian Minister Melanie Joly

As India and Canada trade diplomatic barbs in the wake of escalating tensions following Ottawa naming the Indian Ambassador as a 'person of interest' in connection to the investigation into Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing (claims which have been rejected by India), Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Saturday (October 19) stated that the country will not tolerate any diplomats acting in contravention of the Vienna Convention.

Speaking at a press conference, the Canadian Foreign Minister remarked that the remaining diplomats in the country are "clearly on notice." She added, "Six of them have been expelled, including the High Commissioner in Ottawa. Others were mainly from Toronto and Vancouver."

It is pertinent to note that diplomatic tensions escalated between India and Canada after the latter declared India's High Commissioner and other diplomats as "persons of interest" in the investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. While India vehemently rejected the 'absurd' claims by Canadian authorities and recalled its six diplomats, it also expelled Canadian diplomats from India. India further accused the Trudeau government of failing to act against extremist and separatist elements in Canada for "vote bank politics."

Earlier, in response to the Canadian government's accusations that the Indian government, its agents, and diplomats had links to criminal activities in Canada, including coercion, extortion, and killings, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly rejected these "preposterous imputations," attributing them to the political agenda of the Trudeau government, centered around vote bank politics.

"Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side. This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that, under the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains," the MEA stated.

"Prime Minister Trudeau’s hostility towards India has long been evident. In 2018, his visit to India, which was aimed at currying favor with a vote bank, backfired. His Cabinet has included individuals who have openly associated with extremist and separatist agendas regarding India. His interference in Indian internal politics in December 2020 showed how far he was willing to go in this regard. The fact that his government depends on a political party whose leader openly espouses a separatist ideology regarding India has only aggravated matters. Under criticism for turning a blind eye to foreign interference in Canadian politics, his government has deliberately dragged India into the matter to mitigate the damage. This latest development targeting Indian diplomats is the next step in that direction. It is no coincidence that it takes place as Prime Minister Trudeau is set to testify before a Commission on foreign interference. It also serves the anti-India separatist agenda that the Trudeau government has constantly pandered to for narrow political gains," the MEA added.