India attacked Pakistan's military bases, destroyed critical weaponry: PM Shehbaz Sharif in address to nation Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a televised address, accused India of "forcing war upon Pakistan" by attacking its military bases and destroying key weaponry. He also praised Army Chief General Asim Munir for his leadership amid the escalating conflict.

New Delhi:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, claimed that India had "forced war upon Pakistan" by attacking its military bases and destroying critical weaponry. Sharif, while addressing the ongoing conflict, expressed gratitude to Army Chief General Asim Munir for his leadership during the crisis.

Sharif's remarks came amid renewed hostilities, with India accusing Pakistan of violating a ceasefire agreement reached just hours earlier. Despite Sharif’s claims, Indian officials have not yet responded, but both sides have been exchanging heavy artillery fire along the Line of Control (LoC), raising concerns about the risk of a broader conflict.

In his address, Sharif also announced that Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire, expressing hope for future talks to resolve key issues like Indus water sharing and Jammu and Kashmir. "We have declared a ceasefire and hope for dialogue on these crucial matters," Sharif said, thanking U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in facilitating the truce.

Sharif claims ceasefire, thanks allies for support as hostilities continue

Sharif extended his thanks to several international allies who supported the ceasefire, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and the United Nations. He specifically acknowledged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, describing them as "brothers" who stood by Pakistan during the crisis.

Additionally, the prime minister expressed profound gratitude to China, calling it Pakistan's "true friend" and praising President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people for their "unwavering support" over the past 78 years.

However, despite the truce, Indian officials alleged that Pakistan violated the ceasefire within just four hours on Saturday evening, with reports of fresh cross-border shelling along the LoC. This raised concerns over the fragile nature of the ceasefire and the ongoing instability in the region.