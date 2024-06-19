India's strong message to Canada on terrorism: 'Working closely with all nations to tackle global threat...'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

The Indian Consulate General in Vancouver, in a strong message to Canada, announced a memorial service to pay tribute to the bombing of Air India Kanishka flight in which at least 329 passengers were killed. "India stands at the forefront of countering the menace of terrorism and works closely with all nations to tackle this global threat. 23 June 2024 marks the 39th Anniversary of the cowardly terrorist bombing of Air India flight 182 (Kanishka), in which 329 innocent victims, including 86 children, lost their lives in one of the most heinous terror-related air disasters in the history of civil aviation," the Consulate General posted on X.

It is worth noting that in 1985, at an altitude of 31,000 feet, Canadian Sikh terrorists detonated a bomb aboard an Air India Flight en route from Montreal to London. This tragic incident claimed the lives of 329 passengers, including 268 Canadians, 27 Britons, and 24 Indians, marking it as one of the deadliest acts of aviation terrorism in history. Since then, India has been raising the issue of soaring extremism in Canada amid the fact high-profile criminals and drug mafias from Punjab use Canadian soil safe heaven. However, Ottawa denied claims despite rising gang wars in Canada.

Meanwhile, remembering the disastrous Air India bombing incident, the Indian Consulate General of India in Vancouver has announced to organise a Memorial Service on June 23. It urged the Indian diaspora to join the event in a show of solidarity against terrorism. "A Memorial Service is scheduled at 1830 hrs on June 23, 2024, at the Air India Memorial at Stanley Park's Ceperley Playground area. @cgivancouver encourages members of the Indian Diaspora to join the event in a show of solidarity against terrorism," it posted on the social media platform.

India's announcement came on the same day when the Canadian Parliament observed silence in the memory of the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, a Canadian citizen of Indian origin, was killed on June 18 last year outside a Gurudwara. The murder turned into diplomatic chaos between the two nations following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations against the Indian government. Trudeau alleged that India was allegedly involved in the killing of Nijjar-- a claim New Delhi termed "baseless".

