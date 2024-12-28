In pics | Special prayer ceremony organised to honour Manmohan Singh in Bhutan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Homage was paid to Manmohan Singh at the Grand Kuenray Hall.

As a mark of respect to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and in solidarity with India, the Bhutanese national flag is being flown at half-mast across the country and at Bhutan’s Embassies, Missions, and Consulates abroad. A special prayer ceremony was also held at the Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong for the former Prime Minister in Bhutan on Friday.

The ceremony saw one thousand butter lamps lit to honour the late Indian PM.

Image Source : INDIA TVSpecial prayer in Bhutan to honour late PM Manmohan Singh.

Homage was paid to Manmohan Singh at the Grand Kuenray Hall, of Tashichhodzong in Thimphu, which is Bhutan's one of the most significant places and the seat of the Bhutanese government.

On Saturday, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi.

Image Source : SOCIAL/MEAThe King of Bhutan pays tribute to Manmohan Singh.

The government of Mauritius also announced that its national flag will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect to the former Indian PM.

Image Source : SOCIAL/MEAMauritius foreign minister pays tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh.

In a post on X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck & FM of Mauritius Dhananjay Ramful paid floral tributes to former PM in his final journey at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi today."

Wangchuck laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Singh during his funeral at Nigambodh Ghat.

Manmohan Singh's last rites were performed in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other top leaders and foreign dignitaries.

Besides President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Leaders of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were among the top leaders who paid their last tributes to the former prime minister.