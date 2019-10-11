Ahead of Modi-Xi's informal summit, Imran Khan compares Kashmir clampdown to Hong Kong protests

Hours ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Mamallapuram on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan questioned the international coverage over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Khan asked as to why the international media has been ignoring the Kashmir issue.

In his tweet, the Pakistan prime minister said the ongoing protests in Hong Kong have gained international relevance, while the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is being ignored in headlines.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. The two leaders will hold talks in the 7th century Shore Temple complex overlooking the Bay of Bengal in the ancient town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

This will be Jinping's second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first informal summit between Modi and Xi took place in picturesque Chinese lake city Wuhan in April 2018, months after a 73-day-long face-off between the armies of the two countries in Doklam tri-junction in Sikkim.

President Xi's visit holds relevance as this is the first time the two leaders will sit together ever since India axed Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Modi and Xi will tour the temples of Mahabalipuram, will hold informal and delegation-level talks and will sit for lunch and dinner meetings.

Also Read | Imran Khan likely to visit Saudi, Iran to defuse Middle East tensions

Also Read | Imran Khan govt breaks all previous records in borrowing money